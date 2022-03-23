Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Up 4.8%

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 8,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 28,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11.
Inomin Mines Company Profile (CVE:MINE)
Featured Articles
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.