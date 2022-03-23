Insider Selling: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Sells 25,216 Shares of Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($243,661.72).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 24 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.99) per share, with a total value of £145.68 ($191.79).

LON:BA traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 736.80 ($9.70). 12,356,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 638.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 588.11. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 481.20 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.56) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.31) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.90) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.82) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 670.33 ($8.82).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

