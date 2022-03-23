Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) EVP Sells 3,338 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BBY traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.59. 1,739,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,037. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

