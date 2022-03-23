Insider Selling: Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. 638,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,428. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.89.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.