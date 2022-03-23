Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells 145,000 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -95,188 shares in the company, valued at C($177,049.68).

Amanda Willett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Amanda Willett sold 11,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.19, for a total transaction of C$24,090.00.

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$2.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00.

Several brokerages have commented on DML. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.60 price objective on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.43.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

