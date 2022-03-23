Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells 145,000 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -95,188 shares in the company, valued at C($177,049.68).
- On Monday, March 21st, Amanda Willett sold 11,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.19, for a total transaction of C$24,090.00.
Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$2.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
