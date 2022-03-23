Insider Selling: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Sells 25,431 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.83. 943,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,032. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $129,480,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after purchasing an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $35,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Leidos by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

