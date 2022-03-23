Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Director Sells 3,188 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $264,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

