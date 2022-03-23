Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Insider Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,057,000 after buying an additional 353,839 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Andersons by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

