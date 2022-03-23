Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Director Sells 1,060 Shares of Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $35,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WLFC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.04. 16,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $196.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,651.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter worth $138,033,000. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

