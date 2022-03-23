Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 1,369 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in KLA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its position in KLA by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $361.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.10.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

