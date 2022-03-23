Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 326 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

