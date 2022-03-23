Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $114.99 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a market capitalization of $311.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.