Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $908,000 Stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.33% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

