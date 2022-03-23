Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.28% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

PJP opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

