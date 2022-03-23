Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $206,000 in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $46.95 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

