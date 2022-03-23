Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 245 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Chevron stock opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $319.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

