Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Insulet comprises about 0.9% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.40% of Insulet worth $73,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Insulet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.