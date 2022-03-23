Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $14.56

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $15.84. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 22,290 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $2,029,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 428,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.