Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up to $14.56

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $15.84. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 22,290 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IAS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.
The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at $2,029,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 428,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period.
About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.