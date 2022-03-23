Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 74.53% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.
Shares of IAS stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,251.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
