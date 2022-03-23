Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $26.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 74.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IAS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of IAS stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 1,251.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

