Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $18,785,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of IPAR opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $198,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock valued at $465,415 in the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.