Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.16. 49,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,993. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.