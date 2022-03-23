International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,742,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in DocuSign by 39.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.
DOCU opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.85.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocuSign (DOCU)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.