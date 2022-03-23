International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $574.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $585.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.33 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

