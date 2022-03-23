International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $274.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

