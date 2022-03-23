International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

