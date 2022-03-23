International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $66.92 and a 1 year high of $147.26.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.