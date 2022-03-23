International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden Buys 1,500 Shares

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,660 ($12,717.22).

Katherine Cornish-Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 1,500 shares of International Biotechnology Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($13,507.11).

LON IBT opened at GBX 640 ($8.43) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 641.84. The company has a market capitalization of £263.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.96. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 575 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 783.25 ($10.31). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

