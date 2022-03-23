Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Insider Sells £387,814.78 in Stock

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) insider Andre Lacroix sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,153 ($67.84), for a total value of £387,814.78 ($510,551.32).

ITRK opened at GBX 5,214 ($68.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,206.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.31. Intertek Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,703 ($61.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,306 ($83.02).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRK. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($86.94) target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($73.06) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($84.25) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($74.89).

About Intertek Group (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.