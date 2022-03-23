Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.98

Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.43. Intevac shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 59,566 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on IVAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $132.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 43.81%.

In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intevac in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

