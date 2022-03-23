Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 185.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.72. The firm has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

