Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Boosted by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 77,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,600,000 after purchasing an additional 565,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG opened at $286.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.21 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

