Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Down 2.2%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 2,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 6,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Get Inventiva alerts:

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.