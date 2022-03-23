Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.86 and last traded at $184.52. Approximately 11,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 53,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its 200 day moving average is $185.88.

