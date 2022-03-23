Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Shares Up 1.1%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.83. 11,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 28,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.