Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Purple Innovation (PRPL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL):

3/2/2022 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $5.50 to $4.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $6.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/2/2022 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Purple Innovation had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00.

Shares of PRPL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. 1,456,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.10 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,852,023 shares of company stock valued at $31,342,421. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

