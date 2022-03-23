INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

INVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

INVO Bioscience stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. INVO Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

