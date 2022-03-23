iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Financial Review

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inari Medical and iRhythm Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $106.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.94%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $156.90, suggesting a potential upside of 7.86%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical 3.55% 4.33% 3.60% iRhythm Technologies -31.40% -34.03% -21.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and iRhythm Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $276.98 million 15.75 $9.84 million $0.16 538.60 iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 13.30 -$101.36 million ($3.45) -42.17

Inari Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inari Medical beats iRhythm Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

