IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will report sales of $13.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.80 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $11.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $58.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $59.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $66.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,395. IRIDEX has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.22.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

