Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $27.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

