iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is SkyOak Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,105,000 after purchasing an additional 761,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,550,000 after purchasing an additional 272,661 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $75.36. 7,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,332. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22.

