iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 245.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

BATS IDV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,792 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.47.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.