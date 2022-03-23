iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $229.41 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.87 and a 200 day moving average of $264.80.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.