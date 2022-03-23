iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

