iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 5,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,166,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,561,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,705,000 after acquiring an additional 251,303 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 2,323.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,398,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,859 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,663,000 after purchasing an additional 824,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

