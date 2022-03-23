iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 18,437 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) CEO Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $629,992.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $497,930.00.
- On Tuesday, January 25th, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $727,819.89.
ITOS opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 2.02. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
