Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.88. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 14,882 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $70.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

