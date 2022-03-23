IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll Sells 11,561 Shares of Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $3,227,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 101,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 709,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 76,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $29,113,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

