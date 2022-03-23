IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CFO David Francis Carroll Sells 11,561 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Francis Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 3rd, David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter valued at $3,227,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 101,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after acquiring an additional 709,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 76,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $29,113,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.