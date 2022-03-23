J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.31

Shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and traded as low as $38.50. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $41.65, with a volume of 4,018 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a P/E ratio of 297.50 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, Massapequa of New York, and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

