J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $269,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,881 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,786,000 after purchasing an additional 238,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,303,000 after purchasing an additional 310,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,547,000 after purchasing an additional 177,950 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average is $117.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $97.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

