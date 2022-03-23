JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $65.13

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.13, but opened at $61.46. JD.com shares last traded at $62.61, with a volume of 11,463 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

